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NBC's Thanksgiving Schedule 2026: See the Lineup of Shows & Specials
By Christopher Rosa,9 days ago
NBC’s Thanksgiving 2026 lineup celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside NBC’s 100th birthday, with expanded Parade coverage and specials. Key programming includes America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Countdown to Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, the live Macy’s Parade, and the National Dog Show.