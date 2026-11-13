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Song Review: MG X CD + JL = – “Cross Whisper”
By Lesley Aeschliman,9 days ago
In October 2026, MG X CD + JL = released “Cross Whisper.” The song is a collaboration between Martin Gore from Depeche Mode, Cliff Damavandi, and Johnnie Lee (Martin Gore’s daughter). According to this piece at Flood Magazine, Martin’s shared with his friends an eerie phenomenon he experienced where birds would appear when someone close to him passed away, which inspired Cliff to write the lyrics of this song that Martin set to music.