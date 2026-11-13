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Sonoma Valley Hospital Reports Financial Improvement
9 days ago
Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Ben Armfield reported that Baker Tilly, the District’s independent financial statement auditor, presented the FY26 audit results to the Finance Committee on October 27. The firm issued an unmodified, or unqualified, opinion, the most favorable audit opinion, finding that the District’s financial statements fairly present its financial position and results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
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