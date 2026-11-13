undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fight Day in Atlantic City: The Rematch Nobody Could Walk Away From
9 days ago
Justin Figueroa got on the scale at The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on Thursday and weighed 160 pounds. Nothing dramatic. He grew up in this town, he trains in this town, and tonight he fights in this town for the seventh time on a Boxing Insider card. We call him Mr. Atlantic City around here for a reason. The kids from the Atlantic City PAL will be in the room tonight supporting him, the way this town supports its own.