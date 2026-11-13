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Arcadia man accused of over-the-limit lobster possession, dumping 1, calling it an 'escape artist'
9 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Arcadia man was arrested after he was accused of over-the-limit lobster fishing and tampering with evidence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patrolling on Thursday when they observed Kevin Arnold Karge, 61, diving and harvesting lobster. Karge reportedly told deputies that...
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