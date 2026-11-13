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Mexican Pork en Adobo
By Haley Laube,9 days ago
This is our adaptation of the cuche en adobo, or pork in adobo, that we learned to make in Oaxaca from chef Thalía Barrios García of La Cocina de Humo and Levadura de Olla. Adobo is defined by a tanginess that contrasts against the earthiness and spice of the anchos and guajillos. We use cider vinegar because it perfectly suits the chilies. Barrios García adds a little honey for an even more interesting interplay of flavors. Serve with rice, beans and warm tortillas. The braise, like most others, can be made in advance. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to five days; rewarm in a covered pot over medium-low, stirring occasionally.