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terracotta tones and botanical palettes define line arc’s hospitality-infused offices in almaty
By J.Morgan,8 days ago
Blending warm modernism, bespoke regional craftsmanship, and kazakh cultural motifs, the flexible layout pairs open coworking hubs with private suites and a central social café. LINE ARC develops HOSPITALITY-INFUSED ESENTAI OFFICES in ALMATY. Completed in 2025 within the Esentai Apartments complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Esentai Offices is a 984.91-sqm...