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Expectations high as Democrats prepare to take the reins in Harrisburg
By Tom Riese,9 days ago
This is WESA Politics, a weekly newsletter by WESA's Politics & Accountability team providing in-depth reporting about the Pittsburgh area politics scene. Sign up here to get it every Thursday afternoon. Since Pennsylvania Democrats captured the state legislature and the governor's mansion in last week's election, they've pledged to fast-track...
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