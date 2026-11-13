undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hurricanes’ Latest Win Draws Rare Stanley Cup Repeat Comparison
By Todd Matthews,9 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes kept on winning in their first matchup with the Kraken in Finland. In doing so, they drew a rare comparison. Carolina steamrolled the Kraken on Thursday by a score of 4-1, winning the first half of their Finland trip. That improved Carolina to 15-3-2 over their first 20 games. It also gave them three straight wins and seven wins in their last eight games. Only the Nashville Predators have slowed them down.