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Community Connection with Michelle Jensen and Captain Kirk Ellis from the Watertown Police Department
By Holly McKernan,9 days ago
{KXLG, Watertown, SD} Michelle Jensen from the Watertown Police Department join KXLG to discuss the upcoming Turkey DASH 5K and 2 mile walk on Thanksgiving Day. This is a fun, family tradition with prizes awarded for top finishers, a chance to win door prizes and everyone's favorite, pumpkin pie after the race. Captain Kirk Ellis also was in the studio to talk about winter driving, and avoiding accidents on the slippery streets once winter arrives.