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Homicide Suspected in Woman’s Death Early Friday in East-Central Nebraska
9 days ago
ARLINGTON–(KFOR Nov. 13)–A woman was found dead inside an east-central Nebraska home early Friday morning, from what appears to be a homicide. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and reported that he believed his girlfriend had died at a home on the west side of Arlington, which east of Fremont. Deputies found the man out in the driveway with his hands raised and they directed him into the home, where they found the woman dead from what appears to be an apparent homicide.
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