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ROSEBURG POLICE CITE THREE FOR THEFT INCIDENT
9 days ago
Roseburg Police cited three people for an alleged theft incident on Thursday evening. An RPD report said shortly after 9:00 p.m. a 20-year-old was contacted as a suspect in a theft investigation. Officers learned that the woman along with two men, ages 18 and 19, had stolen six kittens, one puppy, two snakes, a tarantula and enclosures valued at over $1,000 from an address in the 800 block of Southeast Mosher Avenue.
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