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Dale Brown Was A True Humanitarian For The Everyman, But He Was Also A Street Fightin’ Man | Glenn Guilbeau
By Glenn Guilbeau,7 days ago
Dale Brown truly was “Billy Graham in sneakers,” as the great Peter Finney of the Times-Picayune once wrote. He was also a true humanitarian for the Everyman. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when Brown noticed stranded people or families, he actually rented cars and gave them to these storm victims. Sometimes, he heard back from them and got his money back. Sometimes he didn’t.