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$500M Round Enables VulcanForms to Add 3 New AM Factories, Double Its Workforce
By Matt Kremenetsky,9 days ago
With its latest funding round of $500 million, following a funding round just 10 months ago in which it brought in $220 million, Massachusetts-based VulcanForms now has cumulative all-time funding of just over a billion dollars. But, as striking as those figures are, they’re not the most important numbers to take away from the news of VulcanForms’ latest haul.