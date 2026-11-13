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Frankfort Man Charged after Attempted Robbery, Shooting
By Melissa Jacobs,9 days ago
On November 9, 2026, the Frankfort Police Department was dispatched to the 800 Block of Rossville Avenue for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers from the Frankfort Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police-Lafayette District responded. On arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the arm. It was discovered that the shooting occurred in the 300 Block of West Washington Street. Based on accounts from those present, officers learned of a suspect who resides in the 500 Block of West Washington St in an apartment building. Within 45 minutes, the suspect was in custody.
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