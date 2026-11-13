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Where to go ice skating in the Oklahoma City metro this winter
By Christian Hans,9 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Winter is right around the corner, and as Oklahoma enters the holiday season, one of the more fun ways to stay active outdoors is by visiting the ice rink. Though the Sooner State is not known for winter sporting events, several locations across Oklahoma offer ice skating throughout the winter season, with options for both indoor and outdoor skating fun.