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Former New Roads police officer, firefighter sentenced to life, castration after child rape conviction
By BLAKE LESCHBER,9 days ago
A former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter was sentenced to three life terms in prison and chemical castration after being convicted of raping children. District Attorney Tony Clayton said Kedreyon Williams, 31, of New Roads, was sentenced on Thursday by District Judge Kevin Kimball to three life sentences in prison and will be also be chemically castrated after he was convicted of three counts of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and possession of pornography involving juveniles. Kimball said at the sentencing that it was the worst case of child sexual abuse that he had seen.