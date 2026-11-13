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Second car bomb in two days injures pro-Russian Ukrainian in Moscow
By UPI,9 days ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) — A car bomb that injured a former political aide to a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician in Moscow is Russia’s second in two days, officials said. Sergey Zavorotny worked as an adviser to the former pro-Russian prime minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov. He was taken to a hospital after the explosion, the Investigative Committee of Russia for the city of Moscow said in a statement.