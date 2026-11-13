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Patriot League Championship Showdown with Boston University Ahead for Navy on Sunday
8 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - It all comes down to this ... The 2026 Patriot League Championship will be on the line this Sunday afternoon in Annapolis when the top-seeded Navy Midshipmen (14-4-3) host the fourth-seeded Boston University Terriers (10-8-2) in a winner-take-all title game with a berth into the NCAA Tournament going to the victor. In a rematch from the Patriot League regular season opener for both teams, the Mids will look to avenge that 2-1 loss and secure their sixth-ever league championship and first since April of 2021. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.