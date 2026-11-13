undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CFPB Sends Final Mortgage Servicing Rule to the White House for Review
By Lance Murray,8 days ago
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sent a final mortgage servicing rule to the White House for review. The move signals a possible overhaul of foreclosure-prevention requirements that could significantly reshape how mortgage servicers handle borrowers experiencing financial difficulties, according to one of the nation’s top law firms. The...