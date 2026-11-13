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Volvo CE Expands Laos Equipment Network with Laothani Tractor Partnership
9 days ago
Volvo CE Expands Laos Equipment Network with Laothani Tractor Partnership. Volvo Construction Equipment has appointed Laothani Tractor as its national distributor in Laos, strengthening its sales and aftersales presence in a market where mining, road construction and infrastructure development create demand for dependable heavy machinery. Based in Vientiane, the new dealer will supply Volvo CE equipment alongside spare parts, maintenance and technical support, with plans to extend its service coverage across the country as customer requirements develop.