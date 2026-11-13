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Mulready Announces More Than $45 Million in State Farm Settlement Following Extensive Roof Claims Investigation
By David Deaton,9 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) today released its market conduct examination of State Farm Fire and Casualty Company (State Farm), concluding an extensive investigation into the company’s handling of Oklahoma homeowners’ claims for wind and hail damage to roofs. The examination found that State...