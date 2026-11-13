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Amherst Black Reparations Committee Elects Shabazz and Cage as Co-Chairs
By Maura Keene,9 days ago
Report on the meeting of the Amherst Black Reparations Committee, Nov. 12, 2026. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. Committee members: Monica Cage, Sarah Crary, Andrew Grant-Thomas, Kelly Norris, Raphael Rogers, and Amilcar Shabazz. Staff: Paul Bockelman (town manager) and Philip Avila (assistant director of diversity, equity, and inclusion). Also present: Michele Miller (former co-chair, African Heritage Reparation Assembly)