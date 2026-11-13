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Opinion: Congress should act quickly on energy permitting reform
By SAM CARDWELL,9 days ago
As America continues to innovate and create, energy demands will continue to increase. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts electricity consumption to increase by 1 percent in 2026 and 3 percent in 2027, marking the strongest four-year period of electricity demand growth since 2000. Unfortunately, the permitting process for building new energy infrastructure is complex, tiresome, and incredibly expensive for investors.