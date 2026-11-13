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California Created the Nation’s First Statewide Plan for Black Reparations. Where Does That Effort Stand Now?
By Annelise Finney,9 days ago
Three years ago, California became the first state in the nation to publish a comprehensive reparations plan for Black residents. The final report of the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans includes more than 100 policy recommendations designed to end discrimination against Black Californians and support those harmed by racist state policies.