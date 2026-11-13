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Three Cape Fear law enforcement agencies participate in police motorcycle training
By WWAY News,9 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officers from three Cape Fear law enforcement agencies recently participated in a specialized motorcycle training course designed to improve riding skills and safety. According to the Wilmington Police Department, its officers joined members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office...
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