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Moberly woman accused of murdering 16-year-old Kayla Huff pleads guilty to separate charges
By Gloria Enloe,9 days ago
A Moberly woman charged with the murder of 16-year-old Kayla Huff pleads guilty to charges in a separate but related case. Alayna Mason, 20, was charged in May with stealing a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, and escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. Court documents state that during an investigation, Mason was handcuffed behind her back and placed in the front passenger seat of a deputy’s marked patrol vehicle. It was then that Mason allegedly fled in the vehicle, which contained several firearms.