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Second Coming members to share memories of Duane Allman at Capricorn Sound Studios
By Collins E. Cudjoe,9 days ago
MACON, Ga. — Reese Wynans, Richard “Hombre” Price and Monty Young of The Second Coming will share their memories of Duane “Skydog” Allman in a free, live conversation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Capricorn Sound Studios, 540 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Big House historian John Lynskey will moderate the evening, the night before the band performs at Skydog 80 at Carolyn Crayton Park.