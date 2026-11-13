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Culver to begin hydrant flushing
By Rusty Nixon,9 days ago
CULVER – The Town of Culver will begin flushing fire hydrants on Monday, November 16, as part of its routine water system maintenance program performed twice a year. During the flushing process, residents may notice their water take on a rusty or orange color. Town officials advise that in most cases, running cold water through the faucet closest to the water main for three to five minutes will clear the discoloration. Residents may also use an outside faucet to help clear the lines.