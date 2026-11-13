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We shopped Amazon to recreate NYFW trends—here's how it went
By Award Winners,9 days ago
Products are chosen independently by our editors. Purchases made through our links may earn us a commission. Anyone who's into fashion waits with bated breath for the major players to reveal the season's trends. Is it something you've already been wearing? Something you can pull from your closet? Or, in some cases, do you have to grab new pieces to integrate into your wardrobe?