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NBA Fantasy: Waiver wire adds ahead of week 5
By Mike Barner, RotoWire.com,9 days ago
Injuries can be extremely frustrating while playing fantasy basketball. However, you can still patch together production and keep your squad in the title hunt by adding the right players off the waiver wire. Let’s highlight some potentially valuable players to consider picking up in a variety of scoring formats who are all still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.