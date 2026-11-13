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3 Unsung Alabama Players Fueling Playoff Push After LSU Win
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Alabama’s 31-13 win over LSU put the Crimson Tide in position to reach a second straight College Football Playoff, with three regular-season games remaining. Three under-the-radar contributors have helped keep that path open: receiver Germie Bernard Scott, defensive lineman Devan Thompkins and center Nick Delgatty. Their production has bolstered the passing game, defense and offensive line when Alabama needed it most.