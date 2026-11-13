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Record autumn rainfall eases drought conditions in Utah after extreme summer heat
By Aubree B. Jennings KUTV,9 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah received record levels of rain this fall season, raising reservoir levels and improving drought conditions across the Beehive State. Officials with the Utah Division of Water Resources released a drought update on Friday, noting that recent rainfall has drastically improved the state's conditions.