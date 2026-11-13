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Colorado Football’s 2001 Big 12 Title and Fiesta Bowl Run
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Colorado’s 2001 team turned a rocky start into a Big 12 title and a No. 9 national finish, powered by a late-season surge that included landmark wins over Nebraska and Texas. The season’s legacy also carries a personal dimension: the program built a bond with FDNY first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks. The team is being honored in Boulder during its 25th-anniversary reunion.