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FRI: New Mexico House Republicans name chamber leaders ahead of 2027 legislative session , + More
By KUNM,7 days ago
New Mexico House Republicans name chamber leaders ahead of 2027 legislative session- Joshua Bowling, Source New Mexico. Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives on Thursday announced their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January. House Republicans reelected Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) as minority floor...