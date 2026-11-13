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2026-27 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Team: Kaleena Smith, Ivanna Wilson Manyacka headline high school girls basketball's best
By Norbert Durst,8 days ago
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the top high school girls basketball players in America. Past honorees include Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Maya Moore, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, who all went on to win the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award. The process of identifying this...