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Woman charged with first-degree arson following apartment fire in Kinston
By News 12 Staff,9 days ago
What evidence led to D'Angel Williams' first-degree arson charge?. When did the Kinston fire department respond to the apartment blaze?. Why was D'Angel Williams charged with arson according to police?. KINSTON, Lenoir County — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following an early morning apartment...
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