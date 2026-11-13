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Fenris Creations Opens Up Its Rendering Technique
By Admin,8 days ago
Free for other devs to use. The folks at Fenris Creations, everyone’s favorite developer of Eve Online, announced the release of CORTAO (Circular Occluder Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion). If you don’t know what that means, CORTAO is a rendering technique for accurate shading in real-time game worlds. If you don’t know what that means, I don’t have the technical expertise to explain it further.