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Indiana University Women’s Basketball Hosts Samford
By SCINN,4 days ago
The Indiana Hoosiers Women’s Basketball team returns to hardwood this evening as they host the Samford Bulldogs inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with the game streaming on Big Ten Network Plus. For the eighth time in the Teri Moren era, Indiana opened the season 3-0 with an 84-56 rout of Bradley on Monday night. Six players scored in double figures again, led by 16 points from second year forward Maya Makalusky. Fifth year Alisa Williams scored 15 points, and fourth year guard Malia Samuels added 13 points as both set new career-highs in scoring in the win.