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Greenville Fire/Rescue stabilizes B's Barbecue after car crashes into restaurant
By News 12 Staff,9 days ago
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — B’s Barbecue has begun repairs after a vehicle crashed into the side of the restaurant Thursday night, causing significant structural damage. Co-owner Tammy Godley told News 12 on Friday that the owners are still processing what happened as they focus on repairs. They hope to reopen in the latter half of next week, but Godley said no date has been set.