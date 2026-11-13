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I put a touchscreen under my monitor, and it replaced every smart home app on my phone
By Brady Snyder,9 days ago
I built a smart home that handles everything from lighting and streaming to climate control and security, but it's split between two platforms: Apple Home and Google Home. At my desk, I had a Nest Hub display for controlling my Google Home and Nest gear, plus a HomePod Mini speaker for controlling my Apple gadgets. That was before I replaced the Nest Hub with a 14.5-inch touchscreen that connects directly to my desktop PC, which can do everything a smart display could and then some.