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Affordability: Rent Prices Down 13 Percent After Trump Closes Border
By Neil Munro,9 days ago
President Donald Trump’s immigration reforms have reduced average after-inflation rents by 13 percent below the height of President Joe Biden’s mass-migration policy. Average rents jumped to $1,774 in the summer of 2022 and then fell to $1,694 in September 2026, according to rental data from Realtor.com. That is an $80 monthly cut, or $960 a year.