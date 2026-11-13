undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dwayne Hoyt Rich, Age 77 Clarkesville
By Dean Dyer,9 days ago
Dwayne Hoyt Rich, age 77 of Clarkesville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Born on July 25, 1949 at the Charm House in Clarkesville, Mr. Rich was the son of the late Herbert and Kathleen Morris Rich. He was a preventative maintenance technician with Vermont American and late Ten Cate – Solmax. Mr. Rich loved history, World War II documentaries, western shows, and was a proud Georgia Bulldog fan. He enjoyed fishing and studying the weather and was a self-proclaimed amateur meteorologist. Mr. Rich was a member of Victory Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rich is preceded in death by brother Melvin Rich, sister Brenda Meister, and one child at infancy.