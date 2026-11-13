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UO Campus Area Community Newsletter for Friday, Nov. 13
By Lookout Eugene-Springfield Staff,7 days ago
Good morning! It’s Nov. 13 — here’s what’s going on in your community today…. Today will be breezy; periods of rain this morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with a brief shower or two. There is a 88% chance of rain. The high will be 60 with a low of 49. Allergy sufferers beware: there are high amounts of mold in the air. Cloudy now, changing to rain at 7 a.m.