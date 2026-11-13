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Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
9 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 12, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided updates on economic development, a request of the President around leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, medical cannabis, Family and Community Engagement Week, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Kentucky Historic Dining Guide, funding for riverports and railroads, funding for Eastern and Western Kentucky, Community Development Block Grants, the Team Kentucky Food Drive and Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Following historic voter turnout in last week’s midterm elections, the Governor named Kentucky voters this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.