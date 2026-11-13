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Owsley County Extension Homemakers Host the Annual Quicksand Area Homemaker Meeting
8 days ago
Owsley County Extension Homemakers were proud to host the annual Quicksand Area Homemaker Meeting on Tuesday, October 27th! We had a wonderful turnout, with 86 participants from across the Quicksand Area joining us for a day of fellowship and fun. The meeting featured an amazing display of cultural arts, showcasing the many talents and creativity of our homemakers. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal catered by Crafted by Lindberg.