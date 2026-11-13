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The 3rd annual Light the World Giving Machine returns to Scheels
By Katey Roshetko,9 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This holiday season, share your light at a Light the World Giving Machine. In Northern Nevada, Scheels in Sparks in hosting a machine for the third year. Customers can spend a variety of amounts and the money goes to local and global nonprofits. Donations will provide clothing, shelter, health care, education and more through a unique giving experience this Christmas at the Giving Machine kiosks.
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