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SPOILER REVIEW: Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3
8 days ago
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3: “Live Free or Die”. After two thoroughly entertaining, yet overstuffed initial episodes, Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 returns for a third outing that retains the signature Dexter charm and adheres closely to the series’ established formula, yet bears more a resemblance to the later seasons of the original run than the more refined New Blood and Resurrection Season 1.