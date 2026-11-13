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P.S. – Texas Legal Aid Organizations Rally to Serve Veterans; Fundraising Campaign Sparks Friendly Competition Among Dallas Law Firms
By Krista Torralva,8 days ago
In this week’s edition of P.S., in honor of Veterans Day, the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal programs statewide joined forces this week to help veterans address their civil legal needs. It’s not too late to volunteer. Legal clinics and other volunteer opportunities are scheduled for today and throughout the remainder of the month.