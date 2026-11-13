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US Air Force adopts new Force Design focusing on sensors and autonomy
By Zita Ballinger Fletcher,9 days ago
The U.S. Air Force has changed its strategic outlook, announcing a new Force Design 2026 that replaces its previous standards established in 2024. “The U.S. Air Force Force Design 2026 provides an enduring framework for identifying operational problems, shaping capability development, and informing modernization priorities – ensuring the Air Force evolves how it fights, and that it fields a winning force,” an Air Force spokesperson told Military Times.
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